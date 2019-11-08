Tulsi Gabbard defends herself on ABC’s “The View”

Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard went on ABC’s The View on Wednesday, where she was confronted about her willingness to appear on Fox News. Host Joy Behar asked, “Why do you go on Fox Channel, which is a propaganda network?”

Gabbard responded: “I go on Tucker Carlson, I go on Bret Baier, I go on Sean Hannity, I go on MSNBC, I go on CNN. I am here to speak to every single American in this country about the unifying leadership that I want to bring as president, not just speak to those who agree with me, but to speak with those who may disagree with me, recognizing that I am asking for the opportunity to serve every single person in this country. We have to come together.”

Gabbard also addressed accusations that she is a Russian agent: “It’s offensive to me as a soldier, as an American, as a member of Congress, as a veteran, and frankly as a woman, to be so demeaned in such a way.”

Gabbard also commented briefly on the ongoing TMT controversy, saying only: “Oh gosh. The challenge is ongoing.”

Gabbard will participate in the next democratic presidential candidate debate on November 20th.