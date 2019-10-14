Tulsi Gabbard decides to debate

Last week, democratic presidential candidate announced that she was “seriously considering” boycotting tomorrow’s debate.

“The DNC and the corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process,” she said in a video posted to her social media. “In order to bring attention to this serious threat to our democracy and to ensure that your voice is heard, I’m seriously considering boycotting the next debate on October 15th.”

Earlier today, however, the Hawaii congresswoman announced that she will not be boycotting the debate.

The debate will take place at Otterbein University in Ohio. It will start at 2:00 p.m. HST.

