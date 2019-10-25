Tulsi Gabbard announces she will not run for re-election in congress, will focus on the presidency

In a post on her website earlier today, Hawaii congresswoman and democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and instead will focus on her bid to become president.

“Washington, our country, and the world is in dire need of aloha. Only aloha has the power to heal the divisive wounds in our nation. Only aloha has the power to bring our nation together — recognizing we are all God’s children, and we are all Americans. As President, I will lead with aloha — putting people ahead of profits, putting people ahead of politics, putting the wellbeing of our people and our planet above all else,” the post reads.

She also included the following video in her original post.