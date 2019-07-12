TSA advises travelers to arrive at Kahului Airport two hours in advance

TSA is advising travelers to arrive at Kahului Airport (OGG) more than two hours prior to flight departure. On Thursday, July 11, multiple flights scheduled to depart OGG were cancelled due to a brush fire north of the airport on Maui.

Operations at OGG are normal, but travelers are asked to continue to contact their airline prior to travelling to the airport as the situation may change.

Many of the cancelled flights were rescheduled for today, Friday, July 12. As a result, the number of travelers who will depart OGG will exceed the capacity of the TSA security checkpoint during multiple times throughout today.

TSA is using all available resources, including staffing all available lanes, to continue to screen travelers and their belongings during this surge in the number of departing flights. In the meantime, TSA offers the following tips for travelers: