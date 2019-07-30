Tropical Update 11p Monday 7-29-19: Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie continue to strengthen

Hurricane Erick and Tropical Storm Flossie continue a gradual strengthening trend for now while moving towards Hawaii.

HURRICANE ERICK:

At 11:00 PM the center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 140.0 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 18 mph.

A west-northwest course at a slower forward speed is expected to begin on Tuesday and continue through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours before weakening is predicted to start late Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

Any impacts to the Hawaiian Islands will most likely be around the Thursday and Friday time frame as a much weaker system that passes to the south of the state.

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 1100 PM the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 12.2 North, longitude 119.3 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west near 16 mph and a turn to the west-northwest is expected later today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Flossie is expected to strengthen to a hurricane later today, and then is forecast to become a major hurricane Wednesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Any impacts from Flossie will be in the Monday and Tuesday time frame of next week, most likely as a weakening tropical storm.