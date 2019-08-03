Tropical Storms Erick and Flossie maintains strength but not for long

At 500 AM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 17.1 North, longitude 162.8 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 14 mph.

A turn toward the west-northwest is expected shortly, with this general motion then expected to continue for the next couple days at a slightly slower forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Erick is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low later today or tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center.

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 500 AM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 143.5 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.