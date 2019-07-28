Tropical Storm Erick and Tropical Depression Seven-E to intensify while moving into the Central Pacific

HONOLULU – (KHON2) The East Pacific is ramping up with tropical cyclone activity with two systems that are being monitored.

Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 12.0 North, longitude 131.3 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight decrease in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Erick is expected to become a hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

Tropical Depression Seven-E has formed behind Tropical Storm Erick and may also eventually move into the Central Pacific.

The center of Tropical Depression Seven-E was located near latitude 11.5 North, longitude 109.1 West.

The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph.

A generally westward motion with some decrease in forward is expected during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

The system is then likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday.