Tropical Storm Cristina forms in the East Pacific far from the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The center of Tropical Storm Cristina was located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 101.3 West.

Cristina is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days, keeping the cyclone well away from the coast of Mexico.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and Cristina is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday morning. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.