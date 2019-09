HONOLULU – (KHON2)

The poorly defined center of Tropical Storm Akoni was located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 145.7 West.

Akoni is moving toward the west near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue with some increase in forward speed over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is possible over the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.