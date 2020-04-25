Live Now
Tropical disturbance forms in the East Pacific well before hurricane season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical activity ramped up in waters near Mexico, but is not expected to threaten any major land mass.

The broad area of low pressure located about 750 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula has become a little better defined today.

However, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity has decreased somewhat during that time.

Environmental conditions are favorable for additional gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or so as the system moves northwestward at around 10 mph.

By late this weekend, conditions will become less conducive for development.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

