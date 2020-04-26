Tropical depression forms in the East Pacific, not a threat to any major land mass

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Information provided by the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression One-E: The overall organization of the depression has changed little since this morning.

Its well-defined but exposed center is displaced north of the active convection.

Since the organization of the cyclone is largely unchanged, the initial intensity remains 30 kt for this advisory.

This is also supported by the latest UW-CIMSS SATCON estimate. There is no change to the forecast reasoning.

The depression is still forecast to track generally northwestward today and tonight, and then turn westward on Sunday.

Although it is not explicitly shown in the forecast, some minimal short-term strengthening is possible today and the system could briefly become a tropical storm.

A combination of dry air, increasing shear, and cooler SSTs should cause the cyclone to weaken by tomorrow, and it will likely become a remnant low within 36 hours.

The remnant low could then persist for another day or so before dissipating early next week.

