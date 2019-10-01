TripAdvisor data shows Honolulu is one of the most popular October travel destinations in the world

According to TripAdvisor flights search data, Honolulu is one of the most popular travel destinations for the month of October.

The data places Honolulu as the third most popular October destination, behind Las Vegas and Orlando. Rounding out the top 10 is, in order: London, Rome, New York, Paris, Miami, Los Angeles, and Cancun.

Flight data also showed the most popular travel destinations for Honolulu residents by looking at flights departing from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The five most popular destinations are: