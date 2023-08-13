HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those attempting to travel into West Maui in the upcoming days, access placards must be obtained.

As per Maui Police department, starting Aug. 15, the access placards will be the only way to enter into West Maui.

Placards will be issued for the following:

West Maui Residents

West Maui Resort Personnel

First Responder Personnel

Medical Personnel

Utility Personnel

County of Maui Personnel

Supply Transport Personnel

Volunteer Personnel

To get a placard, residents must show proof of residency via a drivers license or state identification card with a West Maui address.

If a residents identification card does not have a street address, a utility bill as proof of West Maui residency can satisfy the requirement.

All personnel must show proof of employment through a valid company-issued identification card.

Volunteers will be granted 72-hour access passes. At the end of the 72 hours, a new placard will need to be obtained.

Placards can be picked up at Keopuolani Park (enter via Wahinepio Avenue, exit via Kanaloa Avenue) and Napili Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 14.

The placards are being issued to expedite travel, ensure efficient traffic management and prioritize the safety of all road users.

The only exit from West Maui will be through Maalaea for all residents and placard holders.