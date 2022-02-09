Airport security breach in Big Island delays flights, force travelers to exit, rescreen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Feb. 9, officials said after an airport security breach at Kona International Airport in Big Island, two flights were delayed and travelers said they had to exit and be rescreened.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said a male breached the sterile area at around 6:18 p.m. which prompted TSA to close down their screening lines from around 8:15 p.m. until 9 p.m.

According to HDOT, the man fled the scene and has not been caught.

Big Island resident Adam Williams said, “they had said that they saw many people running around chasing this individual inside the tarmac area attempting to capture him.”

Arriving flights were not affected, but HDOT said roughly two to three outgoing flights were.

A traveler has told KHON2 that the incident has pushed back his flight for two hours.

HDOT said the man appeared to be 30 to 40-years-old with a medium build and blondish-brown hair.

Investigations are currently pending at the moment.