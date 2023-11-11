HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The trap and skeet ranges at Koko Head Shooting Complex are reopening after a year of lead contamination concerns.

KHON2 found out that there is still more work to be done.

The entire Koko Head Shooting Complex was closed in September, 2022 after a majority of employees tested for elevated levels of lead.

The pistol and rifle ranges reopened in April, 2023 after mitigation and safety protocols were fine tuned, but trap and skeet — along with the silhouette and action ranges — remained closed.

Firearm owners were thrilled that the trap and skeet ranges are reopening on the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 11.

“Feels like coming home after a long time,” Steven Eulitt said, “you know?”

“It feels great because even if you miss, it’s good to shoot,” Michael McAskill said.

Gun rights advocates said they are happy that the trap and skeet ranges are reopening, but the action range — where concealed carry classes were held before the full closure in 2022 — is still closed.

Koko Head does have a handgun range, but the Hawaii Rifle Association (HRA) said it is not adequate for concealed carry classes.

“You can’t even teach a class there because the minimum distance at Koko Head is 25 yards and all of the testing distances for the CCW class are within 15,” HRA president Kainoa Kaku said.

There are no other public ranges for concealed carry weapon training, so KHON2 asked the Department of Parks and Recreation about when the Koko Head action range will reopen.

“Hopefully soon. Basically I think we’re going to do the work but then HPD is funding it, so it’s just a matter of getting it done,” said DPR spokesman Nate Serota. “It’s a combination of in-house working and contractor is getting that done, it’s just a matter of , you know, fine tuning the agreement with HPD on that one. I don’t have a timeline right now, no.”

Honolulu police did not respond to KHON2’s requests on Saturday. The HRA said its instructors just want to promote public safety.

“And public safety is not preventing people from carrying firearms. Public safety is making sure that those good and moral individuals that want to carry firearms have the opportunity to get that training,” Kaku said.

The pistol and rifle ranges at Koko Head are still only being operated on weekend hours due to short staffing. Trap is only open on Sundays while Skeet is open Saturdays and Sundays.

Walk-ins are available but the public is highly encouraged to use the online reservation system linked here.