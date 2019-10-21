Transport of wind turbine materials scheduled

Tonight, another transfer of equipment is scheduled for a controversial wind turbine project in Kahuku. The transport is scheduled to begin at 11:00 tonight in Kalaeloa. On Thursday, dozens were arrested trying to block trucks from getting through the area. Those against the project say the newer, larger turbines are a danger to native Hawaiian animals and are being built too close to homes. To allow the large turbine parts to pass through, Kamehameha Highway will be closed from Waimea Bay to Kawela Beach on the North Shore between midnight and 2:30 a.m.