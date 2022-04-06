Aloha!

The state of Hawai’i has such an affinity for golf, so why not dive into that love affair? Alan Hoshida, a sports reporter at KHON2 Sports and a self proclaimed golf nut, will be your host of the Trades & Blades podcast, bringing you interviews with people inside the Hawai’i golf world and members of the community to discuss their love of the game. The hope is make the golf world a more welcoming place by opening up fun conversation and bringing some aloha spirit to the game.

On our debut episode, Alan chats with a man that is synonymous with the sport in our beautiful state— Golf Channel analyst and long time Maui resident, Mark Rolfing.

They discuss the LPGA’s LOTTE Championship returning to O’ahu next week, picks for the first mens major of the year, why Mark believes golf is such an important part of Hawai’i on multiple levels. Rolfing also shares advice for young golf journos getting into the biz.

Hope you enjoy the listen! Don’t forget to like and subscribe.

MAHALOS