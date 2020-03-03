Trade winds to weaken slightly

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds can be expected through tonight thanks to strong high pressure far north northeast of the state.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with less shower activity over leeward locations.

The high will weaken Tuesday and Wednesday with lighter trade winds expected. A new strong high will build in far north of the area Thursday through Saturday with trade winds strengthening once again.

Passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas and be highly dependent on incoming moisture availability.