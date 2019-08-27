Trade winds to vanish Wednesday and Thursday

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Trades will gradually decline through Wednesday as surface high pressure north of the state is further weakened.

The North Pacific trough eroding the high will also weaken the mid level ridge over the islands. Conditions will remain generally stable, but the small pockets of moisture moving along the trade wind flow could produce heavier rain rates, mainly during the overnight hours.

In addition, trades may weaken enough to allow more widespread sea breezes and increased afternoon shower chances across leeward terrain by Wednesday.

The suppressed trade wind flow will continue on Thursday into Friday.

Trades will rebuild late Friday and next weekend as high pressure strengthens north of the state.