HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Trade winds will decrease Saturday through early next week.

By late Wednesday, another high will build in from the northwest, allowing trade winds to increase from midweek into next weekend.

Models show a weak trough will move past the islands around midweek, likely bumping up available moisture for showers.

Details concerning how much moisture will be available and how far up the island chain the additional showers will develop remain to be worked out.