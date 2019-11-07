Trade winds to vanish by Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will also remain today as a ridge of high pressure builds north of the islands.

Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas mainly during the nights and mornings through Thursday.

The ridge will push south over the islands Friday giving way to light winds once again, as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

Our weekend weather will depend on the strength and location of a weakening cold front approaching the islands.