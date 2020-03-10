Trade winds to ease Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and light showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Locally breezy trade winds will decline significantly tomorrow as high pressure north of the state is displaced eastward.

A band of low level moisture will produce somewhat wet conditions across most windward slopes today, with typical windward showers expected tonight and Tuesday.

Trades will break down Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to a land and sea breeze pattern with mainly afternoon showers over most of the state.

A weak front will reach Kauai on Thursday, then drift down the island chain through Friday.

