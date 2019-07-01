Trade winds to ease off mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

High Surf Advisory for all south facing shores until Monday evening at 6:00 pm.

A trade wind weather pattern is expected over the next couple of days due to high pressure far northeast of the state.

Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas.

Winds will become lighter Wednesday through Friday as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest.

This will favor windward showers during the overnight and morning hours, and interior and mauka showers during afternoons and evenings.

More typical trad wind weather is expected to return next weekend as high pressure strengthens northeast of the state.