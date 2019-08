HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Trade winds will gradually decrease over the next couple of days as high pressure north of the state weakens.

A typical rainfall pattern will continue through Tuesday, with showers favoring windward slopes of all islands and the leeward slopes of the Big Island during the afternoon.

On Wednesday and Thursday, trades could be weak enough for sea breezes to produce isolated afternoon showers over some leeward terrain.

Strengthening trade winds are expected during the weekend.