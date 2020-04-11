Trade winds returning to the islands by Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An approaching front will bring scattered showers and light to moderate west to southwest winds to most areas through Saturday.

The front will bring a wind shift to the north, and some increase in rainfall as it stalls over the islands from Saturday night into Sunday.

A brief period of trade winds is expected late Sunday and Sunday night, with showers favoring windward areas.

Lighter winds and an increase in showers are expected statewide Monday afternoon through Tuesday night, as a trough of low pressure develops over the islands.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected to return during the middle to latter part of next week, bringing more typical trade wind weather back to the island chain.