Trade winds return to the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure will build north of the state during the next couple days, increasing the trade winds to breezy and locally windy levels over the weekend.

A fairly dry trade wind pattern will prevail through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and the stray leeward spillover.

A notable increase in shower coverage is expected late Saturday night through Sunday, with rather wet conditions in windward areas and passing showers in leeward locales.

The trades will ease slightly but remain moderate to locally breezy next week, with a more typical trade wind shower pattern featuring windward showers and the occasional shower reaching leeward areas.