Trade winds return this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds can be expected through Friday as a frontal system passes by far to our north.

Clouds and showers will tend to favor interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

A trade wind weather pattern will return over the weekend and remain on into the middle of next week as high pressure builds in to our north.

An increase in shower activity, primarily for windward and mauka areas, is expected during the first half of next week as moisture embedded in the trades interacts with island terrain.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 64°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 82° 64°

Friday

82° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 66°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

