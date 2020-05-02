Trade winds remain breezy this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure north of the state will maintain gusty trade winds across local waters through the weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

A decaying cold front may weaken trade winds and increase shower coverage next week.

Strong high pressure north of the state continues to drive gusty trade winds across local waters this evening.

Through the weekend, strong trades will push passing clouds and showers mainly across windward and mauka areas, with a few quick showers reaching leeward areas of the smaller islands.

Leeward Big Island shores and slopes will see increasing clouds in the afternoons with some embedded showers, followed by clearing skies at night.