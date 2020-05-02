Live Now
KHON2 News at 10

Trade winds remain breezy this weekend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure north of the state will maintain gusty trade winds across local waters through the weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

A decaying cold front may weaken trade winds and increase shower coverage next week.

Strong high pressure north of the state continues to drive gusty trade winds across local waters this evening.

Through the weekend, strong trades will push passing clouds and showers mainly across windward and mauka areas, with a few quick showers reaching leeward areas of the smaller islands.

Leeward Big Island shores and slopes will see increasing clouds in the afternoons with some embedded showers, followed by clearing skies at night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 68°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 10% 80° 68°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 66°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

Trending Stories