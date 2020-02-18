Trade winds picking up by midweek

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Weather conditions will slightly change Tuesday through Thursday as a strong ridge builds north of the islands.

Trade wind speeds will increase and could reach wind advisory thresholds by Wednesday morning.

Latest guidance is indicating advisory levels winds Wednesday and Wednesday night and possibly Thursday for some of the windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island and possibly Oahu.

Additionally a few weak upper level troughs passing over the islands during the second half of the week will bring an increase in shower activity across the state.

More showers will favor windward and mountain areas especially during the overnight and early morning hours and passing showers are expected over leeward sections of each island from Tuesday through Thursday.

For Friday into the weekend, a series of cold fronts passing north of the state will begin to weaken the ridge and will cause the winds to gradually decrease starting Friday.

Breezy trades are expected to hold through Saturday and become light and veer to the southeast on Sunday as a front approaches.

At this time, the front is expected to dissipate before reaching the islands, but the remnant moisture from the front will likely bring increasing showers sometime during the first half of next week.