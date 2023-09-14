HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high-pressure system situated to the north of the state will maintain trade winds over the upcoming days. However, these winds will ease up somewhat until early Saturday, creating favorable conditions for localized land and sea breezes. Throughout this period, pockets of moisture will become entrapped within the trade winds, resulting in windward showers that will occasional showers spill into leeward communities.
Trade winds keep most vog offshore, pushing in a few showers
by: Justin Cruz
