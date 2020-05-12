Trade winds gone by Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will carry a band of moisture across the islands today, enhancing windward showers and sending a few showers to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai. The band will linger across the eastern end of the state on Tuesday as trades decrease. Trades will be disrupted on Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern through Friday. Trades will rebuild by Saturday, focusing showers over typical windward slopes.
