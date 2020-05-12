Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic

Trade winds gone by Wednesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will carry a band of moisture across the islands today, enhancing windward showers and sending a few showers to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai. The band will linger across the eastern end of the state on Tuesday as trades decrease. Trades will be disrupted on Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern through Friday. Trades will rebuild by Saturday, focusing showers over typical windward slopes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 64°

Tuesday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 81° 65°

Thursday

82° / 65°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 82° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

66°

3 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

Trending Stories