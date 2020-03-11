Trade winds gone by Wednesday as light and variable winds take over

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Weakening easterly trade winds will produce minimal shower activity across windward slopes today, while more widespread sea breezes generate clouds and a few showers over leeward terrain this afternoon.

Trades will break down tonight and Wednesday, leading to a land and sea breeze pattern with mainly afternoon showers over most of the state.

An increase in showers is expected along a dissipating front that will reach Kauai on Thursday, then weaken to a trough over the central portion of the island chain into the weekend.

Wet and unsettled weather is possible Sunday into early next week.