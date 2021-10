HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to locally strong trade winds will strengthen even more toward the end of the week, with windy conditions anticipated over the weekend and early next week.

Clouds and showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas, with a few brief passing showers possible over some leeward locations. A wetter trade wind weather pattern is possible early next week.