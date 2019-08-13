Trade wind to strengthen by Thursday

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

For the next couple of days, he prevailing trade-wind flow over the islands will be light enough for nighttime land breezes and daytime sea breezes to remain more widespread than usual for late summer.

The sea breezes will produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers.

There may be slightly more moisture in the lowest levels of the atmosphere tomorrow and Wednesday, but the atmosphere will remain too stable for much rain.

At night, land breezes will help clear out interior and leeward areas while showers will increase over windward areas.

As the trough northwest of the area moves farther northwest during the second half of the week, trade winds will strengthen and shift out of the east.

The stronger trade winds will mean less- widespread sea and land breezes and may bring an increase in windward showers.

