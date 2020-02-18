Trade wind speeds drastically increasing by Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

A ridge of high pressure will remain in place north of the Hawaiian Islands through the work week keeping breezy trade winds in the forecast.

For the most part, windward and mountain areas will see scattered shower activity over the next few days.

Meanwhile on the leeward areas, isolated showers will be possible especially during the morning or overnight hours.

Weather conditions will slightly change Tuesday through Thursday as a strong ridge builds north of the islands.

Trade wind speeds will increase and could reach wind advisory thresholds by Wednesday morning.

Forecast models are indicating advisory levels winds Wednesday and Wednesday night and possibly Thursday for some of the windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island and possibly Oahu.

Additionally a few weak upper level troughs passing over the islands during the second half of the week will bring an increase in shower activity across the state.

More showers will favor windward and mountain areas especially during the overnight and early morning hours and passing showers are expected over leeward sections of each island from Tuesday through Thursday.