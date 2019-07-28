Tracking Storms: Tropical Storm Erick and what is soon to be Flossie

HONOLULU – (KHON2) The center of Tropical Storm Erick was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 126.8 West.

Erick is moving toward the west near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight decrease in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is expected, and Eric is forecast to become a hurricane by Monday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.

Farther east, another area of disturbed weather could form into a tropical depression named Flossie.

This area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles southwest of Acapulco, Mexico.

This system has become better organized since yesterday, and conditions appear favorable for additional development.

A tropical depression is expected to form early next week while the system moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph