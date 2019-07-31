Tracking Erick and Flossie: 5p Tuesday update. Erick will soon weaken while Flossie strengthens slightly today

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

Hurricane Erick:

The center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 145.4 West.

Erick is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph , and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts.

Erick is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Little change in intensity is expected overnight, with steady weakening Wednesday followed by more rapid weakening Thursday and Friday.

Any impacts from Erick will be on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday, mostly to Maui and Hawaii Island in terms of heavy rain.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Hurricane Flossie:

At 500 PM the center of Hurricane Flossie was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 122.6 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts.

Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

After five days Flossie will weaken near the Hawaiian Islands.

Any impacts will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.