HONOLULU (KHON2) — NICHE has released its annual ranking of the best private schools statewide.

According to the website, some of the best private schools in Hawaii are in Honolulu, Kailua and Mililani.

You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The website ranked dozens of Hawaii private schools on factors like college readiness, graduation rate and enrollment numbers.

A great private school educates all students from different backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework and guiding them on the path to graduation.

Top 10 Hawaii Private Schools in 2022:

‘Iolani School – Honolulu Punahou School – Honolulu Hawaii Preparatory Academy – Kamuela Asia Pacific International School – Hauula Le Jardin Academy – Kailua St. Andrew’s Schools – Honolulu Seabury Hall – Makawao Island School – Lihue Maui Preparatory Academy – Lahaina Parker School – Kamuela

Other Hawaii private schools that were ranked but not on the top ten list were St. Louis School, Pacific Buddhist Academy and Hawaii Baptist Academy all located in Honolulu.

To view the full list ranking the best high schools in Hawaii head to Niche’s website.