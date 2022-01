Todd Graham resigns as Hawaii football coach

Todd Graham has resigned as the University of Hawaii football coach.

In a statement provided by UH on Friday night, Graham said: “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the Head Football Coach at the University of Hawai’i for the past two seasons. After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a very heavy heart. I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It wasn’t easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way.



“Our staff poured our hearts and souls into our players and truly made a difference in their lives. I could not have asked more of their commitment, work ethic and love for our players and football program. But it is clear to me that I must step away and do what is best for me and my family and my health. I honor, value and love all of my players and coaches and I wish you the very best. The University has not asked me to step down. I am leaving solely for my family and my health. We have laid a strong foundation for future success, and I will always be cheering you on!”

Graham was hired by UH following Nick Rolovich’s departure to Washington State University in January 2020. Under his watch, the Rainbow Warriors went 11-11 over two seasons. In the two seasons before Graham took over, UH went 18-11, including an appearance in the 2019 Mountain West championship game.

Following a 6-7 season in 2021, several Hawaii players entered the transfer portal, including starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and linebacker Darius Muasau, who are both Oahu natives and team captains who departed Manoa who each have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

On Jan. 7, 10 players close to the University of Hawaii football program testified against Graham, Matlin and the school in a state senate hearing.

After resigning on his own terms, Graham will not be owed any additional compensation from the university. Were he to be fired without cause, he would be owed $425,000 per remaining year of his contract.

