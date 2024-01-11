HONOLULU (KHON2) — The days of binge drinking on the weekends is slowly becoming less and less popular amongst younger generations.

And the huge success of the Dry January movement only lends credence to this new way of experiencing friendship and time off work.

So, KHON2.com decided to delve into the ins and outs of throwing the very best mocktail party ever.

Variety and selection

Variety of mocktails is one of the most important aspects of throwing a successful mocktail party. You can offer a range of mocktail options that caters to different tastes, attitudes and dietary requirements. It’s easy to include fruity, fizzy, herbal, complex, simple, floral and even spicy mocktails. For ideas on the types of drinks you can serve, click here to access an online recipe book of Hawaiʻi restaurant’s best mocktails.

Choose quality ingredients

Living in Hawaii, it’s easy to access fresh ingredients that have been grown locally. So, go out and collect fresh ingredients like fruits, herbs and spices to enhance flavors.

Make a creative presentation

Unique glassware and garnishes have a way of elevating your party to the next level of. Taking a creative eye to this part of the party planning phase will ensure that your party becomes legendary.

Themed decor

Themes make every party better. So, take a moment to visualize what sort of space in which you want to immerse yourself and your guests. Decorate your space in line with a fun theme that complements your mocktail menu.

Interactive stations

If you aren’t hiring a mixologist to prepare your beverages, then it’s a good idea to set up DIY mocktail stations. This way your guests can experiment.

Food pairings

While this is a Dry January party, food is still a good idea. From buffets to charcuterie, you can offer a variety of snacks and finger foods that pair well with your mocktails.

Music and Entertainment

Of course, you can hire a DJ. Hawaii has no shortage of these talented party makers. There’s also the tried-and-true karaoke that everyone will love. Basically, you are working to create a lively atmosphere with music and entertainment that suits the mood of your party.

Games stations

Depending on the size of your party and the mood of your guests, setting up game stations can be a fun way for people to mingle. Keep the games simple, like a quick and easy game of Exploding Kittens, to ensure that the games don’t hinder the flow of party movement. You can always check out The Armchair Adventurer to find out some tips on easy games that can be integrated into the fun.

Create an inclusive environment

As the host, you don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at your party. So, make sure the party is enjoyable for everyone, whether they are participating in Dry January or not. A great rule of thumb is to remember that the key is creating a fun and inclusive environment where everyone can enjoy themselves without alcohol.