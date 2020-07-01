Tips needed to solve brutal murder of Kauai woman from July 2010

HONOLULU (KHON2) – July 3, 2020 marks 10 years since a pig hunter came across the body of a woman in a remote area in Kealia on the island of Kaua’i.

Autopsy results revealed Amber Jackson, 57, died of blunt force trauma to the head. Jackson also sustained injuries caused by the assault.

Her case remains unsolved, but the Kauai Police Department says investigators may be closer to solving the brutal crime.

Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce was a detective assigned to the case in 2010. He says investigators are currently poring over existing evidence and conducting new interviews with individuals that have been interviewed in the past.

“I’m a firm believer in DNA technology and re-analyzing what you already have in your possession,” said Ponce. “There are evolving scientific methods that are being undertaken to potentially help discover the killer(s).”

The case garnered national attention in 2019, after Investigation Discovery aired an episode about Jackson called “A Murder in Paradise” on its “Breaking Homicide” program. The episode resulted in new leads for investigators.

Citing new “pertinent” information in the case, Ponce said “there are leads which we feel, if we get the right breaks, it could help to move it forward. It’s all a matter of timing and taking advantage of the opportunity when it arises.

“The challenges are trying to find one piece of the puzzle that’s missing. I think this case is solvable. We want to keep pushing forward and bring justice to Amber’s family and friends.”

Jackson’s family and friends have spent the last decade working with the Kauai Police Department to help find the killer. They formed the Amber Jackson Justice Group, which remains active to this day.

“It’s been gut-wrenching for all of us,” said Ann Spaulding. Jackson was her best friend of 45 years.

Amber Jackson and Ann Spaulding in undated photo, provided by Ann Spaulding

“She was the kind of person you could talk with. And you knew she was really listening. I not only lost my best friend, I lost my anchor at the time,” said Spaulding, who resides in California.

At the time of her death, Jackson had been living in Kapahi for about 10 years and working for the Hawaiʽi State Teachers Association. She is originally from Riverside, California.

If you have information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers Kauaʽi at 808-246-8300. Tips can be sent anonymously.

The Amber Jackson Justice Group is offering a $20,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.