Honolulu (KHON2) – Lights, Camera Action! Kiyra Lynn of Hollywood First Look and KHON2’s Mikey Monis have the latest reviews of your favorite films.

Each edition of Spoiler Alert will highlight some of Hollywood’s top movie projects along with “need to know” tips to keep in mind. From the latest Marvel film to your favorite on-screen couples and more, Spoiler Alert will have you at the edge of your seat in anticipation.

The latest film by Lionsgate, Retributions is bringing Liam Nessons fans together, but here’s what you need to know if you plan on taking your family:

1. The Film is rated R:

– Some Language and Violence. No Gore.

– The two main genres of the film are mystery & thriller

2. The Movie is similar to other Liam Nesson films.

“My overall thought about this film is that its very similar to other Liam Nesson films. If you like action, and are a fan of the movies ‘Speed’ and ‘Taken’, then’ ‘Retribution is the movie for you”2ays Kiyra Lynn, Host of Hollywood First Look.

Retribution is now playing in theaters.

Kiyra Lynn:

Website: www.hollywoodfirstlook.com

Social Media: @Kiyralynn