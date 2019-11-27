Thanksgiving is one of the worst days of the year for house fires. We want you to know these safety tips so your Thanksgiving doesn’t go up in flames. The most obvious tip, never leave cooking food unattended. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove so no one bumps into them, keep a pan or cookie sheet nearby and use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. Check the kitchen before leaving your home to make sure everything is turned off and make sure you have a working smoke alarm.
- Tips for a safe, fire-free Thanksgiving
- Local cookbook author Lynette Lo Tom shares recipe for no-cook cranberry sauce and spicy cranberry sauce
- Airline catering workers picket for better pay and healthcare
- Laulima Giving Program: Mother and five children who escaped domestic abuse could use your help
- Walmart Black Friday sneak preview