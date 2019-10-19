Timeline of the Kahuku Wind Farm project

Na Pua Makani is the name of the wind energy project at the center of the battle. According to energy company AES the project called for 8 wind turbines about 568 feet tall. That will produce enough power for 16,000 homes each year.



The company says the initial plan called for 13 to 15 smaller wind turbines, but based on public input, it reduced the number to 8 by increasing the height. The project’s timeline goes back to 2013 starting with presentations to community associations and neighborhood boards followed by more public meetings in 2015 for an environmental impact statement along with site visits for community associations. Over the next two years more public meetings along with the approval of conditional use permits and a historic preservation plan. Construction began this January, and the project is supposed to be operational by next summer.