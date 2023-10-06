HONOLULU (KHON) – In an exhilarating display of courage, supporters are gearing up to rappel down a 40-story high-rise building, all in the name of raising awareness for Special Olympics Hawai’i.

The heart-pounding “Over The Edge” fundraiser is set to have participants scaling the heights from the rooftop of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa on October 7, marking the 14th edition of this distinctive event.

Event organizers have set a goal of raising $175,000 for Special Olympics Hawai’i. The non-profit organization’s mission is to empower individuals, both children and adults, with intellectual disabilities through sports and competition.

Garrika Venegas, Development Manager of Special Olympics Hawai’i, described the event as thrilling, acknowledging the initial nervousness that comes with being on the roof of a towering building.

“But it’s an exciting feeling to do this for Special Olympics athletes. Many of them face several challenges throughout their life. For us to shed light on that and use this as a tool to bring awareness, through a unique fundraising event, is really helpful.”

All funds generated during Over The Edge will remain in Hawai’i to support local athletes across the islands.

Since its inception in 2009, the unique fundraiser has raised nearly $2 million for Special Olympics Hawai’i.

KHON Evening Anchor Brigette Namata joined the ranks of participants in this year’s event.