HONOLULU (KHON2) — Artworks of three Hawaii wood turners will soon be on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington DC.

Oahu wood turners Andy Cole, Sharon Doughtie and Pat Kramer were selected to be a permanent part of the renowned Renwick Gallery.

Their work will be shown in a new exhibit called, “This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World.”

“Having your work in the museum is a huge, huge honor,” Cole told KHON2. “I can’t think of a more prestigious place than to be at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington.”

Cole’s signature natural edge bowls will be a part of the collection.

“Each piece is cut from the inside of the other,” Cole explained about his work. “It’s a great way to not waste the inside and just showcase more of the woodgrain.”

Doughtie’s masterpiece that will be on display is called, “Four Winds, Two Poles.” The piece is 9″ wide by 3″ high.

“We toil away in our craft,” Doughtie said. “Sometimes make it to the mainland to the symposiums and stuff, but it’s a huge honor. I mean, just even to get any notice out there is a huge honor.”

Kramer’s piece is called Night Blooming Serious.

“I tend towards very organic shapes,” Kramer said. “What’s interesting about the pieces is I wanted to do something that was both a reflection of organic shapes alright, and to do something that you thought could be real, but somehow can’t be,” he said about his inspiration. “

The exhibit will be open to the public on May 13.