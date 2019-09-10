Three different plans proposed for Aloha Stadium renovations

An environmental impact statement was filed over the weekend, focusing on three different models for renovations of Aloha Stadium. The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) also launched its website, where more information can be found.

Restaurants, retail, entertainment, hotels, residencies — those are some of the options presented in the three renderings.

Option A has the stadium itself built in the same location, with demolition and construction occurring simultaneously.

Option B has the stadium built to the west and an amphitheater in its current location.

Option C has the stadium to the south and a recreation area in its place.

The renovation is projected to generated $1.5 billion across 25 years.

“I think we have a real chance to transform that community for the better, so I think the economic impact is going to be huge,” said former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hanneman.

In each option, the stadium will be reduced in size from 50,000 seats to 35,000.

“Personally I’d like to see a 40,000 seat stadium, so we’re talking about 5,000 seats more. Because I think it would give us a chance, not just looking at the NFL, but University of Hawai’i could continue to surge and we could see robust crowds like we have in the past,” Hanneman said.

The public is being welcomed to give their input at a meeting on September 25th at 7:00 p.m. at the Aloha Stadium Hospitality Room.

“Although the three renderings have been put forth, that’s just to begin the discussion,” said State Senator Glenn Wakai. “If the public were to say ‘I don’t like any of these three, here’s a fourth better option,’ we’re going to be open to that as well.”

“The commercial retail community space, additional parking, all of that has to be done with strong community input,” Hanneman said.

The project is slated to cost $350 million of state investment, a cost dwarfed by the $423 million projected to maintain the current stadium over the next 25 years.

“That is vitally important,” Wakai said. “This is not going to be rail 2.0. I understand the people’s disappointment with that particular project, but this project in comparison is going to be on budget, on time, and is going to meet people’s expectations, because why? Because we’re going to embrace public-private partnership.”

If all goes according to plan, construction is scheduled to begin late next year, with an opening in late 2023.