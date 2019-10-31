Thousands without power in Hawaii Kai and Waimanalo due to tree in power lines

UPDATE at 2:45 p.m.: HECO says 7000 customers have had their power restored, and about 6800 are still without power.

Hanauma Bay was also closed due to the power outage and will not reopen Wednesday. Next update on the situation for Hanauma will be Thursday, October 31 around 7:30 a.m.

Original report:

HECO has reported that thousands of people in Hawaii Kai and Waimanlo are without power due a downed tree.

HECO tweeted that power had been restored, but upon further inspection determined that it had not, in fact, been restored, and that power was still out for several thousand people.

1230p Hawaii Kai/Waimanalo update: Power restored to all customers. To report an #OahuOutage please call 1-855-304-1212 or go online to https://t.co/d0g835Vz7V. Mahalo. — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) October 30, 2019

They are now reporting that power will be restored by approximately 3:00.

150p Hawaii Kai/Waimanalo update: Outage caused by tree in lines. Estimated restore time: 3p. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) October 30, 2019

