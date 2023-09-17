HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s growing pushback from the community on when West Maui should reopen to travel.

A petition to delay the Oct. 8 date has received 3,600 signatures in less than 24 hours, as of writing this article.

Many said it’s too soon, and say the needs of residents should come first.

Three weeks from Sunday, Kaanapali to Kapalua will be open once again for visitors.

“Once I heard October 8, I was in shock,” said Lahaina resident Jeremy Delos Reyes who also lost his home and loved ones in the fire. “And it turned to anger because we were making accommodations for tourism, but we cannot even make accommodations for displaced residents such as such as myself. I don’t have long term housing, I have a battle with my mortgage, that I still have to pay on a house that I no longer own.”

Roughly 7,500 residents are in hotel rooms across 40 hotels on Maui. The state said its moving residents to longer term housing that have kitchens and other amenities.

“We don’t have a housing crisis, we have an ownership crisis. When you have owners from China from the mainland, and from every part of the world, and their only concerned with making money that’s the issue,” Delos Reyes added. He said people who have bought short term rentals on Maui, especially West Maui, and don’t live on island full-time should be allowing the residents who do live there into their homes while the community tries to get back on their feet.

Some residents also believe the date is too soon because they haven’t even seen their old home yet, salvaged any personal items, found or heard from loved ones, and have to send their kids to school so far away.

“Its sad to see people on Facebook pleading for a place to live and stay,” said Jordan Ruidas, who helped kick-start Lahaina Strong after the 2018 fire, and is also a visitor industry worker in Kaanapali.

She said many visitor-industry workers are split on whether they’re ready to go back to work or not.

“I think half are ready to go back to work and get back to normalcy, but then we had an overwhelming response with the petition that maybe people aren’t ready, and now we have over 3,000 signatures and people aren’t ready to open on October 8,” she said.

Governor Josh Green said the decision to re-open West Maui was not taken lightly, and with over 10,000 people unemployed across Maui, keeping the economy going is important.

He reiterated in a one-on-one interview on Friday there is no easy answer on when the right time will be, but making sure people can afford to live and stay on Maui and heal is equally important, and for people who feel like it’s too soon to go back to work won’t have too.

KHON2 has spoken to several west Maui restaurant owners who said they will not force employees to come back if they’re not ready to, and understand it will take time for many people.

“We’re still in this state of almost panic,” explained Paele Kiakona, who is the president of Save Honolua Coalition and also part of Lahaina Strong. “Yeah, things have settled down a little bit, but it’s almost it’s in a state of panic, it is in the state of uncertainty, it is in a state of volatility.”

Residents say basic utilities like clean water aren’t available for those living above or near the burn zones.

“In the last county council meeting we said we need water for the people, we have no water and our water resource isn’t safe and clean,” said Ruidas. “So, how are we going to open up to tourists if most of us don’t have clean water yet?”

Lahaina Strong believes there should be milestones the state and county should reach before considering re-opening to visitors. The first being long term housing for displaced residents, schooling in Lahaina, letting people see their old homes and sift through their belongings, and bringing the unaccounted list down even further.

“Those three things should be met first,” Ruidas said.

“Let’s have housing, let’s have financial stability, let’s open up schools for kids. Let’s get them in schooling, proper schooling. There’s still a neighborhood that is right behind the Gateway Center that still does not have power. There are neighborhoods that still do not have clean water,” Delos Reyes said.

Many believe the re-opening will lead to more hostility with visitors.

“I cannot speak for the overall consensus, because it’s a population of roughly 30,000 people in West Maui, but I can tell you that the consensus of the displaced, is we’re not ready. It’s a tinderbox out here, and one little incident is gonna set it off,” Delos Reyes said. “You are dealing with families that have lost family. Now you have that with entitled that entitled mentality from some visitors? You’re asking for one situation.”

“What makes Lahaina, Lahaina is not only the place but it’s the community of Lahaina, and if you actually get to know and you get to talk to the community themselves, you’ll see that they’re not in a beautiful state right now,” Kiakona said.

“It’s still a place of mourning, still a place of grieving for these people, and these empty beaches gives us a space to kind of release what we’ve been holding on to, it was a very tragic event for all of us, a very traumatic event,” Kiakona added. “And, you know, for visitors coming, I just think, the rest of Maui still needs their support, we still need tourism for the rest of Maui, but Lahaina is, in no way ready to receive that and we may not welcome guests right now with open arms, just because our arms are wrapped around our families right now.”

He said he’s continuously asking government officials from the county to the state to work with the residents, not against them.

Delos Reyes said for decades the state has been discussing another economic driver for the state; and another disaster will happen and impact jobs in the future.

“After Covid this issue became prevalent about diversifying our economy, and now again, after this fire more so we have to diversify our economy and give options. The debate shouldn’t be whether tourism is open or not. The discussion should be why are all our eggs in one basket? Why is our economic future based solely in tourism?”

The governors office said October 8 remains to be the re-opening date and assures no one will be kicked out of hotels who qualified for housing assistance. He also encourages short term renters to open their homes to displaced residents to help.