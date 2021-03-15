Thousands of people in 1C to get vaccinated this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of people in the 1C category have been waiting to get vaccinated.

On Monday, the state opened up the shots to those in phase 1C, but not everyone can get an appointment just yet.

Vaccine centers saw a huge uptick in appointments since opening the 1C category, but many centers are reminding people they are prioritizing who can and cannot make an appointment at this time.

“Right now we’re open to the 1C category which is 65 and older also the high risk medical group,” explained Mary Bedell, the vaccination clinic manager at the Blaisdell Concert Hall run by Queen’s Health Systems.

The high risk medical group who can also book an appointment at this time include those on dialysis, undergoing chemotherapy, or receiving oxygen therapy or treatment.

Oahu essential workers currently have to go through their employer to get a vaccine appointment or check a pharmacy.

“The Department of Health is finalizing the process of going through 15,000 applications from the central workforce, the businesses, so they’ve promising us that they’re going to be reaching out to a lot more people this week and next,” explained Lt. Governor Dr. Josh Green.

“Essential workers, if they’ve received their letter, they can definitely go to CVS or others, we don’t want a free for all,” Green added. “So we’ve emphasized our kupuna at all facilities.”

He said he hopes the state can open up to all essential workers by April 1.

Hawaii Pacific Health said they are booked at Pier 2 through Saturday and vaccinating 2,000 people per day.

Queen’s and HPH encourage those who are eligible in 1C for the shot to keep checking their website for openings.

Hilo Medical Center also saw a huge uptick in appointments and is also only allowing 65 and older, and those with serious medical conditions to make an appointment at this time.

“We’re looking to schedule right now around April 3, which is our next mass pod event,” said Kris Wilson, Hilo Medical Center assistant hospital administrator.

“We’re just asking everyone to really lend their kokua, be respectful of those that qualify for this group, and let them get in first,” she continued.

Kauai hospitals are booked with appointments through Tuesday.

“They do still have appointments open toward the end of the week,” explained Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District Health Officer. “The hospitals are doing the 65 and older, and the health department in our pod or point of dispensing at the convention hall, is doing people the essential workers.”

Maui also received over 5,000 appointment requests this weekend.

The CEO of Maui Health Systems said they hope to have 800 doses done on Monday alone.

“We still have a few appointments left for this week,” said CEO Mike Rembis. “So again, this is very exciting, we’re not only doing 65 and plus we’re expanding to essential workers.”

For more information on vaccine centers and how to schedule an appointment, click here.